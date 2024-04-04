Thailand’s casino plan could boost GDP growth to 4-5%: property developers

Legalising gambling has become a hot topic of debate after MPs last week approved a feasibility report on opening casino entertainment complexes.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has also voiced support for legal casinos as a way to channel money away from underground gambling and into government coffers via taxation.

“Opening an entertainment complex, in whatever city, would attract an influx of businesses and workers to the area,” said association president Watthanaphol Pholchewin.

“The real estate industry would especially benefit from increased sales and expansion of projects in a radius of up to 10 kilometres from the complex.”

Watthanaphol estimated that each complex could create at least 30,000 new jobs for surrounding communities and attract investments worth several hundred billion baht in casinos, hotels, shopping malls, restaurants and related businesses, including seaport and airport expansion.

“With 20 entertainment complexes planned, Thailand could benefit from a revenue boost of several hundred billion baht per year, driving GDP expansion to 4-5% year on year,” he said.