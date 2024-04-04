Extra day during Songkran will be financially beneficial for Thailand, says TTB

Spending among Thai and foreign tourists is expected to rise 55% from 26.80 billion baht spent over the four-day Songkran break last year, the economic analysis centre affiliated with TMBThanachart Bank noted.

The centre expects Thai tourists to generate 17.20 billion baht through spending on travel, commodities and accommodation, especially in tourism destinations and coastal cities near Bangkok.

Though foreign arrivals during Songkran may be lower than the high tourist season in the first quarter of this year, some 3 million foreigners are expected to arrive in Thailand this month, generating about 24.30 billion baht in revenue for the country.

The estimate is 42% higher than the 2.18 million visitors last year, the centre added.