Thai SMEs urged to tap trade opportunities in Cambodia and Saudi Arabia

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Board of Trade of Thailand, said that bilateral trade was expected to reach US$20 billion within 2025. In February this year, the Board of Trade of Thailand collaborated with the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce to host the Cambodia-Thailand Business Forum 2024 and also signed an MoU to strengthen trade and investment cooperation.

Speaking of opportunities in Saudi Arabia, Mek pointed to the second edition of the International Mega Fair scheduled to be held in Riyadh. The event is offering 30 per cent more space than last year. The show will focus on mum and kids, food and beverage, health and wellness, tourism, fragrance, lifestyle, build and decor, automobile and auto parts, agriculture, and MICE industries.

Thailand-Saudi Arabia bilateral trade in 2024 is expected to increase by 20 per cent to US$12 billion. In a bid to boost business opportunities between the two countries, the Board of Trade of Thailand has urged the government to appoint a Minister Counsellor (Commercial) to Riyadh.

Meanwhile, Wachira Kaewkor, deputy director-general, Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion, said that the office would subsidise 50% of exhibition space cost for medium-sized enterprises each and 80% for small and micro enterprises.

This year, there are 30 potential Thai SMEs selected by the Board of Trade of Thailand to attend the International Mega Fair 2024 in Riyadh.