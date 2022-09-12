Google crowing about Lampang’s iconic rooster bowl today

The first recorded producer of Lampang rooster bowls was Simyu sae Chin, who discovered white kaolin clay at Ban Pang Kha village in Lampang’s Chae Hom district.

He noticed that the clay was the same type used in China to make bowls.

As a result, Simyu set up the first ceramics factory in Lampang, making bowls with the same techniques as used in China.

He decorated the products with rooster and flower patterns and sold the ceramic bowls in Lampang and other provinces.

With their traditional design of a rooster with black tail and legs walking on green fields, the Lampang bowls quickly spread to all corners of the country.

But as the years passed, people began using other types of bowls, prompting ceramic factories to shut down in the northern province.

The few remaining factories formed an association of Lampang ceramic makers to ensure that the famed rooster bowls strut on into the future.