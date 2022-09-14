MEA offers to move electrical meters for free in flood-prone areas

MEA director of Corporate Communications Jumpote Himacharoen said on Tuesday that electricity users should survey their meters, outlets and appliances during the rainy season.

“Please make sure they are in good condition and safe from flood water that could rise unexpectedly due to continuous heavy rains, especially for residences located near the banks of the Chao Phraya River or in lower basins,” he advised.

“Contact MEA Call Centre 1130 and we will come move the meters for free.”

The MEA has dispatched technicians to check all electrical meters on power poles in metropolitan areas to make sure they are working properly and are safe from flood, Jumpote said.

The MEA also has officers on standby around the clock to provide emergency services in case of blackout or electrical malfunctions at key locations such as water drainage facilities, drainage tunnels and underground walkways, he said.

Jumpote urged people to trim the branches of large trees at their houses so they do not touch or grow in close proximity to power lines, as the tree branches can move due to heavy rains and wind and cause the lines to break, resulting in a power blackout.

He also called on owners of billboards to check the structural integrity of the billboards and make sure the foundation is secure so it can withstand strong winds.

“Please follow the latest updates on weather and the flood situation from related authorities and make sure to prepare accordingly,” he added.