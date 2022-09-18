Applying for job online can open door to identity theft, warns cyber police

Damrongsak said the student wanted a part-time job, so he applied to work as a Facebook page admin for a daily wage of 300 baht. His job was to oversee the selling of products via the page.

The student was tricked into providing his citizen ID card number, a copy of his ID card and a one-time password (OTP) sent to his mobile phone.

Damrongsak said once the boy provided all this information, he found himself blocked from the Facebook page.

Later, the boy began receiving messages complaining about goods not being delivered after payment. Shortly after, the boy was served with two summonses from Muang Chiang Mai Police Station and another from Chonburi’s Ban Beung Police Station to face fraud charges.