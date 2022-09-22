Allowing venues to open till 4am will eliminate 'under the table' deals: Chadchart

Chadchart was answering press queries after speaking at a seminar titled “Bangkok’s Vision in Tourism and the Hospitality Industry”, hosted by the Thai Hotels Association on Wednesday.

“Extending the hours will put everything that is under the table on the topside [of the table]. Operators can no longer bribe officials to look the other way while they exceed the closing hours,” Chadchart said.

He pointed out that these “under the table” deals could be a safety loophole as officials would skip inspecting these venues for safety and legal compliance.

“Once these deals are gone, officials can fully inspect these venues,” he said. “I personally do not oppose the move, as long as it does not affect surrounding communities or businesses.”