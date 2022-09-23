Most Thai political news reports believable, say Bangkokians

The aim of the survey was to also help Thai media outlets to improve their reporting guidelines to enhance professional standards, boost confidence among people and promote their role in mitigating conflict in society.

“Cofact Thailand will cooperate with related networks, especially media outlets, to develop media efficiency and perception in a bid to reduce fake or distorted reports that trigger conflicts in society,” the network said.

The survey – conducted between August 28 to 31 on 200 people from different backgrounds in 15 Bangkok districts – focused on those who follow the news via different platforms at least three to four times a week.

The survey was based on eight trust indicators that media outlets use as standards across the world. The indicators were created in the US.