Bangkok governor orders flood preparations as storm Noru approaches Thailand
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has ordered preparations for possible flooding as tropical storm Noru approaches Thailand.
On Saturday, Chadchart said city authorities were keeping canal levels as low as possible to leave capacity for more rainwater, with the storm due to arrive on Wednesday and Thursday.
More than 200,000 sandbags have been allocated to build flood walls around vulnerable Bangkok communities, the governor said.
Communities have also been encouraged to prevent flood damage by participating in defending themselves, he added.
However, heavy rain from storm Noru is more likely to hit northern Thailand.
“Bangkok may feel only a mild impact but there will be water runoff from the North and rising sea tides,” he said.
City officials have been ordered to build sandbag walls along waterways, particularly in sections not guarded by concrete embankments, he added.
Chadchart was also asked to comment on a harsh Facebook rebuke delivered by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to a critic of the governor.
He said that though he had not seen the controversial message, he did not encourage such arguments.
“Everyone has the right to express their opinions. We listen to criticism as well as compliments. We are not perfect and will do whatever we can to improve things,” he said.