MedPark showcases advanced medical tech, offers free Moderna vaccines

A demonstration of the procedure is being carried out at Sustainability Expo 2022, claimed to be Asean’s largest expo of its kind, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre between September 26 and October 2.

The system enhances surgical precision and reduces human error. Cyberdyne is an innovative technology that fuses human-robot interface with artificial intelligence.

It can help patients with stroke or spinal cord injury speedily relearn and regain voluntary motor functions.

Meanwhile, at Hall 4 (Better Me Zone), free Moderna vaccines are available for visitors who register. They can get vaccinated at MedPark Hospital on a desired date from today (Thursday) until October 8. Additionally, medical specialists are on site to provide free consultation.

For more information on the event, visit the Facebook page MedPark Hospital for Expats.

MedPark is also featuring its sustainable and environmentally friendly hospital building – from the design and construction stages to material management and operations.