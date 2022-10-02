Motorist escapes death by the skin of his teeth in Nonthaburi

The motorist, Chalong Puangla, was not injured though the windshield of his car was shattered and the edge of the left door and front bumper were damaged.

The metal pole with a solar light panel had been put up to warn motorists of the bend in the bridge, while the acrylic sheet was erected to stop vehicles from falling off the bridge.

Chalong said he was heading to the Pak Kret pier when he heard a loud bang and thought he was hit by another vehicle. However, it was not until he was alerted by a motorcycle taxi driver that he realised his car had been hit by a pole and acrylic sheet. The motorbike taxi driver helped him remove the pole and acrylic sheet from under the car.