Thailand’s ‘winter’ will start late but will last longer, says Met Dept

During this period, temperatures in the North and Northeast may drop to as low as 8 degrees Celsius, with frost on hilltops. Greater Bangkok, meanwhile, can expect lows of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius.

The department added that though the weather will only get chilly on some days in the upper South, the region will continue being hit by heavy rain in November and December, resulting in flash floods and overflows. The worst hit will be the eastern coast of the South of Thailand.

The department also warned that more tropical storms may hit the Gulf of Thailand and the South in November and December.