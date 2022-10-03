1.9 million seniors in Thailand still unvaccinated against Covid-19 and most at risk

He said seniors can still get free vaccines at nearby hospitals or vaccination centres, while the bedridden can contact village health volunteers or public health officials to get vaccinated at home.

According to statistics, 1.9 million seniors in Thailand are still unvaccinated and are most at risk. He said the Public Health Ministry is urging people in this group and those around them to strictly adhere to “new normal” measures, including wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining social distancing and ventilating places.

He said that though all Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, it would still be wise to wear masks in crowded places to keep infections low.

However, he said, the general public can adjust to the new status that has been given to Covid-19. For instance, he said, only people with respiratory symptoms need take ATK tests, while people can continue wearing masks in crowded or poorly ventilated places.