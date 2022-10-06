Sacked policeman suspected of mass killings once told his boss he had a long history of drug abuse

He joined the Royal Thai Police in May 2012 and was moved to the Na Wang Police Station in Nong Bua Lamphu province in June 2019. He worked there until his dismissal from the police force.

Former colleagues blamed his drug abuse for his frequent mood swings, which led to him being shunned in the work place. He often disobeyed his supervisors, some ex-colleagues said.

Once Panya drew his pistol to show his displeasure at a bank manager who complained after he was found sleeping in a police car parked outside the bank instead of guarding officials stocking banknotes in ATMs.

A year ago, he reportedly began quarrelling with his wife and was reportedly involved in a relationship with a karaoke worker named Ying, whose former boyfriend was a suspected drug dealer.

His neighbours at the police housing complained about Panya’s noisy behaviour while partying at night. In July last year, he verbally and physically attacked a neighbour who confronted him about the noise. The incident led to a reprimand for Panya and he was placed on parole.

Panya once confessed to his superintendent at the police station that he began abusing drugs while studying at a secondary school. He reportedly promised his boss not to get involved with drugs again but failed to keep his word.