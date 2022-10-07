UN children’s agency expresses ‘shock, sadness, condolences’ over nursery massacre

Unicef said it was “saddened and shocked by the tragic shooting incident”, which claimed at least 38 lives, most of them young children at a nursery in the Northeast province.

“Unicef condemns all forms of violence against children. No child should be a target or witness of violence anywhere, anytime,” the agency said in a statement.

“Early childhood development centres, schools and all learning spaces must be safe havens for young children to learn, play and grow during their most critical years.”

Unicef also offered condolences to the victims’ families and urged the public and media to refrain from sharing photos of the attack out of respect for the grieving families.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was shocked and saddened by the horrific massacre, according to his spokesperson.

"The secretary-general extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes those injured a speedy recovery," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) also expressed deep condolences to the victims’ families.

“Attacks on schools, students and educators, are attacks on rights to education”, the agency tweeted. “No one should be a target.”