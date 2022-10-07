Calls grow for action to prevent repeat of Nong Bua Lamphu massacre
A children’s welfare network on Friday called on Thai society and the government to help end violence against children and women, as well as prevent a repeat of Thursday’s massacre.
In a joint statement, the 340 groups condemned the “act of violence and severe violation of human rights that deeply moved Thai society and the world community”.
The network said it was not just a personal problem of the perpetrator – sacked policeman Panya Khamrab – but was an issue that should be tackled by the government and society.
“We need urgent measures to prevent such violence from taking place again and causing more losses to women and children,” the statement said.
In a four-point demand, the network asked mainstream media and social media users to be careful about displaying or sharing photographs of violent incidents.
“Think about the children’s rights and avoid interviewing the young survivors because it will just bring back the trauma and hurt the feelings of families who have lost their loved ones,” the statement said.
It also called on the government to issue remedial measures as well as take actions to restore the morale of those at the Nong Bua Lamphu nursery where scores of children were killed.
The government should also put in place strict regulations on suppressing narcotics consumption and gun ownership, as well as take tough action against state officials with a history of drug abuse.
The 34-year-old Panya, who shot down and knifed 24 small children, had a long history of drug abuse, dating back to his school days.