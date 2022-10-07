Calls grow for action to prevent repeat of Nong Bua Lamphu massacre

In a joint statement, the 340 groups condemned the “act of violence and severe violation of human rights that deeply moved Thai society and the world community”.

The network said it was not just a personal problem of the perpetrator – sacked policeman Panya Khamrab – but was an issue that should be tackled by the government and society.

“We need urgent measures to prevent such violence from taking place again and causing more losses to women and children,” the statement said.

In a four-point demand, the network asked mainstream media and social media users to be careful about displaying or sharing photographs of violent incidents.