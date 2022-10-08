Autopsy shows no drugs in body of mass shooter as police probe family quarrel

Results from the autopsy conducted at Udon Thani Hospital show no drugs in the body of Panya Khamrab, 34, who launched a gun and knife attack at a nursery in Na Klang district on Thursday. Panya killed 36 people, 24 of them children, before turning the gun on himself. Of the 10 people injured in the attack, eight are in critical condition.

National Police chief Damrongsak Kittipraphat said investigation of the gunman’s motive was now focusing on a family dispute and financial problems, since Panya had been out of a job for nearly a year.

He said investigators found that Panya had quarrelled with his wife at around 4am on Thursday, before she called her mother to come and pick her up because she “did want to live with him anymore”.

Later on Thursday morning, Panya attended a court hearing on a drugs charge and was told he would hear the verdict on Friday.

Investigators speculate that Panya returned home, became angry after discovering his wife was missing, and launched the attack on the nursery where he thought his son had been taken. He then returned to his house and killed his wife, son and two relatives before turning the gun on himself.