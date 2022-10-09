Most Thais struggling to make ends meet, latest poll finds

The survey on “expensive products and the poor” was conducted between October 3 and 6 on 1,067 respondents nationwide. Of them, 54.54 per cent said they did not make enough to cover their expenses, while 45.46 said they were fine.

When asked what items were most expensive, 82.96 per cent complained of rising fuel and commuting costs, followed by electricity and water (71.19 per cent), cooking gas (66.38 per cent), cooked food (53.67 per cent) and cooking ingredients (52.64%).

"Rising prices of consumer goods are having a severe impact on people as many were laid off during the pandemic or ended up having to take loans,” Suan Dusit researcher Pornphan Buathong said. “The government needs to step up to tackle this problem and reduce people’s burden as soon as possible.”