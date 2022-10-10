CNN crew not deported or banned from Thailand over Nong Bua report

National police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas and his deputy Surachet Hakphan questioned them on Saturday morning.

Surachet said the pair arrived in Thailand from Hong Kong on Thursday, the day of the mass killing. They entered the crime scene on Friday between 10.30am and noon. They told police that the nursery gate was open and crime scene tape removed. They said they saw seven to 10 people inside and asked for permission to enter, though acknowledged there might have been a miscommunication.

Police also found that village health volunteers had granted the crew permission to enter despite having no authority over the crime scene.

Surachet said the CNN pair had not disturbed evidence but would be fined 5,000-10,000 baht for arriving in Thailand on tourist visas instead of media visas.