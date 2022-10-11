Wat Rat Samakkhi crowded for final farewell to child victims
Wat Rat Samakkhi in Nong Bua Lamphu was crowded with people dressed in black on Tuesday, as mourners said final farewells to 18 toddlers and a teacher killed at a nursery in the northeastern province.
Many mourners said they were not relatives of the deceased but were attending the royally sponsored cremation rites out of deep sorrow for the young victims.
The temple in Tambon Uthai Sawan, Na Klang district has built 19 temporary pyres for the victims, 18 toddlers and their 8-month pregnant teacher.
The funeral rites began at 9am and will culminate in the cremations at 8pm tonight.
Several mourners said that they were attending the funeral to lend moral support to parents who had lost children in Thursday’s attack.
The crowd at the temple was so large that it spilled out of marquees specially erected for the funeral. Many mourners simply sat on bare ground under trees waiting for the cremations to begin.
A parallel mass cremation for 11 other victims of the massacre is being at neighbouring Wat Sri Uthai in Na Klang district.