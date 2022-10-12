North, Northeast to be gripped by cold weather, especially in the morning
Cold weather is covering the North and the Northeast, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.
It explained that a moderate high-pressure system from China is covering upper Thailand, bringing a reduction in temperatures coupled with strong winds especially in the Northeast.
Meanwhile, a monsoon trough is bringing heavy rains to some areas in the East and the South.
The department advised people in the area to beware of heavy showers and accumulated rain water that might cause flash floods.
It said winds in the Gulf of Thailand would cause 1-2-metre-high waves and more than 2 metres during thunderstorms.
Here’s the weather forecast until 6am on Thursday:
North
- Cold weather in the morning, slightly reduced temperatures, light rains in some areas
- Lowest temperature 20-23 degrees Celsius, highest 29-33 degrees
- 10-20kph eastern wind
Northeast
- Cold weather in the morning, slightly reduced temperatures, strong winds
- Light rain in some areas, especially in lower areas
- Lowest temperature 18-22 degrees Celsius, highest 29-32 degrees
- 10-30kph northeast wind
Central
- Thunderstorms in 20 per cent of the area, mostly in Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon
- Slightly reduced temperatures
- Lowest temperature 22-23 degrees Celsius, highest 29-32 degrees
- 10-20kph east wind
East
- Thunderstorms in 20 per cent of the area, mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
- Slightly reduced temperatures
- Lowest temperature 22-24 degrees Celsius, highest 30-33 degrees
- 15-35kph northeast wind
- 1-2-metre-high waves or higher than 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms
South (east coast)
- Thunderstorms in 60 per cent of the area and heavy rains in some areas
- Lowest temperature 21-24 degrees, highest temperature 30-33 degrees in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat
- 15-35kph northeast wind upward from Chumphon
- 15-35kph of wind turbulence downward from Surat Thani
- 1-2-metre-high waves or higher than 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms
South (west coast)
- Thunderstorms in 40 per cent of the area, mostly in Phang-nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun
- Lowest temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius, highest 30-33 degrees
- 15-30kph northwest wind
- 1-metre-high waves or higher than 1 metre in areas with thunderstorms
Bangkok and its vicinity
- Thunderstorms in 20 per cent of the area, with slightly reduced temperatures
- Lowest temperature 23-24 degrees Celsius, highest 30-32 degrees
- 10-20kph northeast wind.
