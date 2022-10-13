Over 70 locals rescued after being trapped by flash flood in Sai Yok National Park
More than 70 locals in Kanchanaburi’s Sai Yok National Park were rescued on Wednesday after being stuck in three forests for five long days.
The rescue came after they ventured into the forests to collect “het khone”, or termite mushrooms, but could not get out due to a flash flood.
National park chief Supol Khamsano explained that the locals from a number of communities went to collect the mushrooms in three areas – around 30 in Dongsak forest, 20 in Huai Luek forest and another 20 in Khok Wua forest.
He said some other locals were able to overcome strong tides and exit the forests, but others, who were on motorcycles, had to wait for the floodwater to recede.
The rescue team had been instructed to deploy four-wheel-drive trucks to rescue them and get their motorcycles out, he said.
“Even though the operation was difficult, all locals were rescued and were able to return home,” he said.