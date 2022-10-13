King Rama IX Memorial Park meant to be ‘more than just a public park’
The King Rama IX Memorial Park will serve as a new “green lung” for Bangkok when its construction is completed in 2024.
The forest park, built in honour of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, is designed to be a modern park, with the adoption of new technology and a modern-style layout that connects humans and nature.
It is meant to be “more than a public park”, encompassing a forest park serving as a “living museum”, a place for recreation and exercise, a tourist destination, and a learning centre about King Rama IX’s projects throughout his 70-year reign, according to the virtual design released by the Royal Household Bureau last November.
The park is located in Bangkok’s Dust district on a 279-rai (44.6-hectare) plot of land which formerly housed the Royal Turf Club of Thailand, also known as the Nang Loeng horse racecourse.
King Rama IX Memorial Park is the third biggest park in the city’s inner areas, after Lumpini and Benjakitti.
Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida are scheduled to preside over a ceremony to unveil the statue of the late King Rama IX at the new park at 5pm on Thursday.
The 7.7-metre-high monument is built near a lake and a bridge designed to look like the Thai number nine. The pond is intended to help retain floodwater for the city during the monsoon season.
When completed, the park will serve as a source of learning about the royal initiatives of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother and their contributions to forest and water resource management.
The park reflects the principles of sustainable water management and natural forest with more than 4,500 trees to create a sustainable ecosystem.