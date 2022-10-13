King Rama IX Memorial Park meant to be ‘more than just a public park’

The forest park, built in honour of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, is designed to be a modern park, with the adoption of new technology and a modern-style layout that connects humans and nature.

It is meant to be “more than a public park”, encompassing a forest park serving as a “living museum”, a place for recreation and exercise, a tourist destination, and a learning centre about King Rama IX’s projects throughout his 70-year reign, according to the virtual design released by the Royal Household Bureau last November.

The park is located in Bangkok’s Dust district on a 279-rai (44.6-hectare) plot of land which formerly housed the Royal Turf Club of Thailand, also known as the Nang Loeng horse racecourse.