5 districts in Ang Thong province swamped as Chao Phraya breaks banks

Abbot Phra Luang Ta Jaroon, 86, who has been with the temple for 26 years now, said on Thursday that he called on people to help put up makeshift structures in front of the temple for the monks to sleep on. He said he too spent his nights on one of these structures.

The abbot added that he was fine with rowing out to receive alms, and was not too bothered as everybody lent a helping hand.