Motorists reminded of new rule regarding use of phone while driving

Deputy government spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said a new police directive in force from October 7 stated that motorists can use their mobile phones while behind the wheel only if they don’t hold the devices in their hands.

The Royal Thai Police decree, which is a new amendment to the Land Traffic Act, clarifies that car drivers can use a wireless phone or a Bluetooth device that allows them to speak without having to hold it. They are also allowed to attach their phones to the dashboard or windscreen in a manner that does not block their view of traffic.

Violators face a penalty of 400 to 1,000 baht.