Motorists reminded of new rule regarding use of phone while driving
A government spokesperson on Friday warned motorists about the ban on the use of hand-held mobile phones while driving.
Deputy government spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said a new police directive in force from October 7 stated that motorists can use their mobile phones while behind the wheel only if they don’t hold the devices in their hands.
The Royal Thai Police decree, which is a new amendment to the Land Traffic Act, clarifies that car drivers can use a wireless phone or a Bluetooth device that allows them to speak without having to hold it. They are also allowed to attach their phones to the dashboard or windscreen in a manner that does not block their view of traffic.
Violators face a penalty of 400 to 1,000 baht.
Tipanan said on Friday that the government had concerns about drivers who use their phones behind the wheel, as there were many fatal and destructive accidents. She added that multiple actions have been taken to tackle the issue.
“We ask for cooperation from motorists to comply with the law and help reduce road accidents, for your own safety and that of others,” the spokesperson said.