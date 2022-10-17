Porsche-driving French tourists accused of beating Thai man unconscious on Samui

Lakkhana said she and her husband thought the tourists wanted directions, so they stopped. However, the Frenchmen exited the car shouting at the couple.

Lakkhana said the passenger threw a punch, felling Somkhuan, who then tried to escape into the shabu shop. She said the Frenchman followed him, still throwing punches until Somkhuan fell to the pavement, hit his head and was knocked unconscious.

Lakkhana said the incident was recorded by a customer in the shop who later shared the clip with her.

Shop customers also called an ambulance and the police.

Lakkhana said doctors treating her husband had diagnosed a brain haemorrhage and ordered surgery to drain the blood.

Pol Col Yutthana Sirisombat, chief of Borphut police station, said the two suspects had arrived from Hua Hin to tour Koh Samui. Police will seek permission from Samui Court on Tuesday to detain them pending further investigation before they are formally charged in court, he added.