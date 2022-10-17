“MNRE Meets the People” event to be held in four regions toward year-end

The press conference will be held on Thursday, October 20 from 1.30 pm at the 101 Meeting Room of the Pollution Control Department’s building.

“MNRE Meets the People” aims to promote public awareness of natural resources and environment conservation by adding value to existing resources, which will help improve the quality of life in the surrounding community and drive Thailand toward the goal of low carbon society.

Somsak Sapphakosonkul, department director-general and president of the organisation committee, has said that the event would also help facilitate the exchange of knowledge and understanding in environmental fields among agencies under the MNRE, as well as promote their achievements in the past year to the public.