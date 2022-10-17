“MNRE Meets the People” event to be held in four regions toward year-end
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE), by the Department of Environmental Quality Promotion, will hold a press conference to promote the latest activity of the Ministry: “MNRE Meets the People” in four regions of Thailand toward the end of 2022.
The press conference will be held on Thursday, October 20 from 1.30 pm at the 101 Meeting Room of the Pollution Control Department’s building.
“MNRE Meets the People” aims to promote public awareness of natural resources and environment conservation by adding value to existing resources, which will help improve the quality of life in the surrounding community and drive Thailand toward the goal of low carbon society.
Somsak Sapphakosonkul, department director-general and president of the organisation committee, has said that the event would also help facilitate the exchange of knowledge and understanding in environmental fields among agencies under the MNRE, as well as promote their achievements in the past year to the public.
“MNRE Meets the People” is scheduled to be held in four regions of Thailand to ensure maximised public coverage. The first event will be held at the Roi Et Tower in Roi Et province between October 28-30, followed by the second event in Nakhon Pathom province between November 4-6. The third event will move South to Patong Beach, Phuket province during November 25-27, before wrapping up the last event of the year in Chiang Mai on December 2-4. The last event will also celebrate Thailand Environment Day and Natural Resources and Environment Volunteer Day on December 4, during which the Ministry will announce its operational plan “Thailand Green Plan” to the public.
Somsak further added that the press conference on Thursday will provide an outline of the activities available during the “MNRE Meets the People” event in each location, in a bid to invite interested people in the four provinces and nearby areas to attend the activities. The press conference will be presided over by the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa.
More details of the event are available at the Department of Environmental Quality Promotion’s facebook fan page at facebook.com/deqpth/