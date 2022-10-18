Volunteers rescue 50 wild boars from flooded Ang Thong temple
Rescuers on Monday night plucked about 50 wild boars to safety after they became trapped in a flooded Ang Thong temple about 100 kilometres north of Bangkok.
Wat Sai in Muang district reached out to the Poh Teck Tung Foundation after surging floodwater collapsed the temple’s wall and inundated its compound.
A temple official said the wild boars were donated by worshippers and were being raised in a pen.
The official said the water rose so fast that temple workers had no time to evacuate the boars.
Ang Thong is among downstream provinces flooded after the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat increased its discharge rate amid weeks of heavy rain in the North.
On Tuesday, the dam was discharging 2,969 cubic metres of water per second.
Officials reported that the Chao Phraya and tributaries have overflowed and flooded five Ang Thong districts – Chaiyo, Muang, Pa Mok, Pho Thong and Wiset Chaicharn. A total of 11,415 houses in 230 Ang Thong villages have been flooded so far.