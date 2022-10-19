Bangkok to compete with HK, S’pore in move to become MICE destination

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Tuesday after a meeting with Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce president Narongsak Puttapornmongkol that the BMA is ready to work with the chamber to attract foreign organisers to hold their events in Bangkok.

“Becoming a meeting and seminar destination will revive investors’ confidence in Bangkok as the economic hub in the region, and consequentially attract foreign investment to Thailand,” he said.

“By working with private entrepreneurs, the BMA is confident we can upgrade our facilities to international standards to compete with Hong Kong and Singapore.”