Bangkok to compete with HK, S’pore in move to become MICE destination
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is working with the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce to promote the capital as a regional economic and investment hub, aiming to compete with Hong Kong and Singapore as the preferred meeting and seminar destination.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Tuesday after a meeting with Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce president Narongsak Puttapornmongkol that the BMA is ready to work with the chamber to attract foreign organisers to hold their events in Bangkok.
“Becoming a meeting and seminar destination will revive investors’ confidence in Bangkok as the economic hub in the region, and consequentially attract foreign investment to Thailand,” he said.
“By working with private entrepreneurs, the BMA is confident we can upgrade our facilities to international standards to compete with Hong Kong and Singapore.”
Chadchart pointed out that his policy has always focused on making Bangkok a “livable city”, with emphasis being placed on solving immediate problems such as flooding, and stimulating the economy in the post-Covid era.
The governor said the BMA had been facilitating business operations for foreign entrepreneurs and investors by speeding up the registration process of foreign businesses and coordinating with foreign chambers of commerce in sourcing English-speaking personnel to work in these foreign companies.
“With the newly renovated Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre that features more than 300,000 square metres of usable space, we hope Bangkok will attract global event organisers to hold their activities here,” Chadchart said. “Furthermore, we have another world-class venue – at Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi, just a short drive from Bangkok. The city is also full of business hotels and office spaces to fully accommodate foreign business travellers,” he noted.
The BMA and the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce is holding separate meetings on Wednesday for entrepreneurs in target industries such as MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), jewellery, creative products and hotels at Thai CC Tower in Sathorn district.