House panel may summon PM in probe into alleged corruption in military housing project

An Army sergeant-major shot dead 29 people and injured 58 others in Nakhon Ratchasima province reportedly due to a conflict with an Army officer and others involved in the project, which allows those in lower ranks to borrow money to buy houses.

The committee chairman, Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat, said the lawyer and victims have urged the Defence Ministry to clarify the case as no progress has been made since the massacre.

He explained that the lawyer and victims had also attached documents related to the case, such as contractors' bribe payments to construction inspectors.

The lawyer and victims also claimed that the Army procedures and problems that soldiers are facing are due to corruption by senior Army officers, he said.

"Hence, it is necessary to summon Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is also Defence Minister, and Deputy Defence Minister General Chaichan Changmongkol to clarify the case," he said.