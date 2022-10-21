Consumer watchdog seeks court injunction against True-Dtac merger after regulator’s green light

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) announced on Thursday afternoon that it will permit allow the merger of the country’s second and third largest mobile operators, subject to certain conditions including a price ceiling and price controls.

“TCC is disappointed that the NBTC failed to use its authority to protect the public interest,” said the consumer watchdog in a Facebook statement posted on Thursday.

“We are preparing to file a motion at the Central Administrative Court, asking it to launch an emergency investigation of the case and issue a preliminary injunction against the merger.”

The TCC added that it will also urge the National Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the telecom regulator for neglecting its duty to protect consumer interests.

“We are especially disappointed in NBTC’s chairman, who used to work in the field of consumer protection,” said the TCC post.

Opponents of the merger say it will undermine market competition and lead to higher prices for consumers.