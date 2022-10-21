Telecoms regulator right to back True-Dtac merger deal: lawyer

He said that according to a 2018 announcement, the NBTC does not have the authority to permit or reject mergers resulting in a new company.

However, the NBTC can set up conditions or specific measures to protect the public interest, he said, adding that its decision was in line with government lawyers’ recommendations and a Chulalongkorn University study.

"I would like to praise NBTC chairman, Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, for his leadership and bravery in making the decision without discrimination, which is the right solution," he said.

NBTC members could have been punished under Section 172 of the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption BE 2561 (2018) and Section 157 of the Criminal Code if they had neglected their duties or misused their authority in the case, he said. Each law carries a penalty of 1-10 years in prison, a 20,000-200,000 baht fine or both.

"This NBTC board differs from its predecessors as there are no lawyers among its members, meaning no one can offer guidelines on laws to consider for the merger deal," he said.

Rujira also expressed confidence that the NBTC will issue conditions for the merger deal to ensure that both consumers and telecoms development in Thailand are protected.