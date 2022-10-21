Wayward teens said to be behind stone-throwing attack on Bangkok canal boat

The Thai social media was abuzz on Friday after popular Twitter account called “Red Skull” highlighted the incident that took place on Thursday with the picture of a blood-stained shirt.

“A group of young people like throwing stones and firecrackers at boat passengers,” the tweet read.

The event reportedly took place near a boat stop located next to the Nualjit community in Bangkok’s Ekkamai area.

A resident, who wanted to be only identified as “Noo”, said similar incidents had taken place “many times already”. She said the perpetrators were mostly teenagers aged 13 to 17 living in the community who often gathered at an abandoned water pumping station near the pier in the evening until late at night.