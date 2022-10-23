South to see heavy rain, flash floods on Sunday as monsoon eases in rest of Thailand: Met Dept
Upper Thailand will be cool in the morning with light fog and isolated light rain, while the South will have continuous rain and isolated heavy rain on Sunday, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.
It issued a warning of flash floods and runoffs in the South, especially in foothills, near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to rise to 2 metres, and higher in thundershowers, while waves in the Gulf will be around 1 metre, rising in stormy weather.
"All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers," the department added.
The 24-hour forecast for different regions:
North: Morning cool with fog and isolated light rain; temperature lows of 21-24C and highs of 31-33C.
Northeast: Morning cool with light fog and isolated light rain; temperature lows of 20-22C and highs of 30-33C.
Central: Morning light fog and isolated thundershowers mostly in Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram; temperature lows of 23-25C and highs of 31-34C.
East: Morning light fog and isolated thundershowers mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; temperature lows of 23-26C, highs of 30-34C; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.
South (east coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla; temperature lows of 23-24C, highs of 30-33C; waves about 1 metre high, rising in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun; temperature lows of 23-25C, highs of 31-33C; waves 1-2 metres high, rising in thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Morning light fog and isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 24-25C and highs of 32-34C.