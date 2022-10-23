South to see heavy rain, flash floods on Sunday as monsoon eases in rest of Thailand: Met Dept

The 24-hour forecast for different regions:

North: Morning cool with fog and isolated light rain; temperature lows of 21-24C and highs of 31-33C.

Northeast: Morning cool with light fog and isolated light rain; temperature lows of 20-22C and highs of 30-33C.

Central: Morning light fog and isolated thundershowers mostly in Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram; temperature lows of 23-25C and highs of 31-34C.

East: Morning light fog and isolated thundershowers mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; temperature lows of 23-26C, highs of 30-34C; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.

South (east coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla; temperature lows of 23-24C, highs of 30-33C; waves about 1 metre high, rising in thundershowers.

South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun; temperature lows of 23-25C, highs of 31-33C; waves 1-2 metres high, rising in thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Morning light fog and isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 24-25C and highs of 32-34C.