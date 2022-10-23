How to check if you have a fake 1,000-baht note

On Saturday, National Police spokesperson Archayon Kraithong offered an easy way to distinguish between the real notes and the forgeries.

He said people could hold up their 1,000-baht note to the light and check the dashed line that runs from top to bottom. A genuine banknote will show the dashed line printed with "1000 บาท".

This imprint is missing from the fake notes.

Archayon also advised that the dashed line on genuine banknotes could be damaged or mismatched from heavy use.