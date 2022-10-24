Phuket’s Patong-Kathu highway reopens to pedestrians after landslide

The road was closed on Wednesday after days of heavy rain were followed by a landslide that ripped away a section of the outer lane.

However, locals complained that students will need to use the route to travel to schools from Tuesday, prompting the governor to open the road to people on foot. The pedestrian pathway hugs the hillside, while a temporary fence has been erected to prevent people from walking close to the damaged lane.

Narong said the pedestrian route would be closed immediately if more heavy rain threatened to trigger another landslide.

The governor said the Phuket District Highway Office surveyed damage to the road and estimated the repair cost at 4.9 million baht. Repairs will include putting in new foundation piles, reconstructing the road surface, and rebuilding the barrier for the outer lane.

Highway 4029 is the gateway to Patong Hill and normally one of the busiest roads on the tourism island.

While repairs are underway, motorists heading to Patong are advised to use highways 4028, 4025 or 4030.