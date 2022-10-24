Bangkok police swoop in on 8 modified supercars, owners fined for illegal racing

Pracha Chuen police officers had set up two checkpoints at the entrance of the expressway to look for violators on Sunday evening after receiving complaints about parts of the highway being used for illegal racing.

Of the 15 vehicles checked, the owners of eight were found guilty of violating several traffic laws, including illegal engine modification, driving without a licence and using unregistered vehicles.

All eight cars had been modified for higher speed and producing noise exceeding the legal limit, said Pol Maj-General Atthaphol Anusit, chief of Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Division 2.

The owners have been slapped with fines and ordered to fix their vehicles within 30 days. The cars have also been banned from public roads during the period.

Police have promised to keep an eye out for street racers who disturb nearby communities and pose a danger to other motorists.