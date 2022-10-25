20-baht Apec 2022 commemorative coin ready for purchase from Nov 1

The coin sports an image of King Rama X and his name on one side, and the 2022 Apec Summit logo on the other.

These coins can be purchased from November 1 at:

Bureau of Monetary Management, Pathum Thani

Coin Exchange Centre, Chakrabongse Road, Bangkok

Coin Exchange Centre, Rama VI Road, Bangkok

Treasury offices nationwide

The coin can also be purchased online via www.treasury.go.th. Buyers can choose to pick it up at one of the exchange centres or have it sent by post.