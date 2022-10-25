20-baht Apec 2022 commemorative coin ready for purchase from Nov 1
The 20-baht coin commemorating the upcoming 2022 Apec Summit will be ready for purchase from November 1, the Treasury Department said.
Chamroen Phothiyod, the department’s director-general, said on Tuesday that the copper-nickel coin is 32 millimetres in diameter and weighs 15 grams.
The coin sports an image of King Rama X and his name on one side, and the 2022 Apec Summit logo on the other.
These coins can be purchased from November 1 at:
- Bureau of Monetary Management, Pathum Thani
- Coin Exchange Centre, Chakrabongse Road, Bangkok
- Coin Exchange Centre, Rama VI Road, Bangkok
- Treasury offices nationwide
The coin can also be purchased online via www.treasury.go.th. Buyers can choose to pick it up at one of the exchange centres or have it sent by post.
