Manhunt for Trang SWAT member after 1 killed, 2 injured in pub brawl

Pol Sgt-Major Chutipon Nakkaew or “Sergeant Bird” , a member of the provincial Special Weapons and Tactics police force, is accused of using his official 9mm pistol to shoot dead Jitakorn Kongchan, 32.

The incident took place inside the Country Home pub in Trang’s Muang district at 1.13am.

Police said Chutipon allegedly fired 10 shots at Jitakorn after a quarrel and stray bullets hit the victim’s friend, Ekkapoj Phetrat, 34, and another pubgoer.