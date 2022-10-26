Chonburi FC goalkeeper crashes into two people on sea bridge, kills one
Chonburi FC goalkeeper Worawut Sukuna, 23, allegedly killed a person exercising and injured another while "driving under the influence" on a Chonburi bridge along the sea, according to police.
Mueang Chonburi police had received a report at dawn on Wednesday that there was an accident in which a car hit a person who was exercising on the bridge.
Police, doctors and rescue staff arrived at the scene to find Kanya Ponghatsabon, 62, dead. She was in an exercise outfit. Her right leg was broken and her skull cracked. They also found a severely injured person called Phong (first and last name unknown) who also had his right leg broken. He was rushed to hospital.
They found a damaged black Toyota Vios barely 20 metres from the scene and the alleged culprit, Worawut. He claimed to be the driver of the car and behaved as if he was drunk. Officers immediately checked his blood for alcohol and found it measured 184 mg/dl but he refused to sign any police document.
According to a bystander, the Vios had approached at high speed. Suddenly, he heard a loud noise and saw the vehicle hitting the bridge sidewalk, sending sparks flying. As the car careened towards him, he jumped clear but it hit both victims.
Two people subsequently arrived in a white Toyota Fortuner and tried to spirit the culprit away, but the police and rescue staff stopped them.
One of the two was claimed to be drunk. He allegedly insulted the rescue staff, a local reporter as well as police officers. Worse, he even allegedly tried to punch a policeman but the officer managed to evade the punch.
Rescue staff and nearby residents helped lock him up and tried to calm him down. They identified him as Chonburi FC defender Chalermpong Kerdkaew, 36.
He was later allowed to leave the scene while Worawut was charged with reckless and drunk driving, causing a person’s death and injuring another.