Chonburi FC goalkeeper crashes into two people on sea bridge, kills one

Police, doctors and rescue staff arrived at the scene to find Kanya Ponghatsabon, 62, dead. She was in an exercise outfit. Her right leg was broken and her skull cracked. They also found a severely injured person called Phong (first and last name unknown) who also had his right leg broken. He was rushed to hospital.

They found a damaged black Toyota Vios barely 20 metres from the scene and the alleged culprit, Worawut. He claimed to be the driver of the car and behaved as if he was drunk. Officers immediately checked his blood for alcohol and found it measured 184 mg/dl but he refused to sign any police document.

According to a bystander, the Vios had approached at high speed. Suddenly, he heard a loud noise and saw the vehicle hitting the bridge sidewalk, sending sparks flying. As the car careened towards him, he jumped clear but it hit both victims.

Two people subsequently arrived in a white Toyota Fortuner and tried to spirit the culprit away, but the police and rescue staff stopped them.