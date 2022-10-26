Bangkok residents warned Chao Phraya could overflow from today to Nov 9

In the warning, the BMA said the water level of the river would rise to about 1.70 to 2.20 metres above median sea level during the period and could affect people living along the river’s banks.

The water level could be influenced by the rising sea tide coupled with rainwater because of the influence of a northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South as well as a monsoon trough over the middle South. At the same time, the Chao Phraya Dam continues to discharge water at a fast rate because of the runoff from upper provinces, the BMA explained.