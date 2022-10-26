Bangkok residents warned Chao Phraya could overflow from today to Nov 9
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on Wednesday warned that the Chao Phraya may burst its banks from Wednesday to November 9 due to rising sea tide, heavy rains and runoff from upstream provinces.
In the warning, the BMA said the water level of the river would rise to about 1.70 to 2.20 metres above median sea level during the period and could affect people living along the river’s banks.
The water level could be influenced by the rising sea tide coupled with rainwater because of the influence of a northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South as well as a monsoon trough over the middle South. At the same time, the Chao Phraya Dam continues to discharge water at a fast rate because of the runoff from upper provinces, the BMA explained.
The city administration urged Bangkok residents who may be affected by the overflowing river to seek help from the BMA through its Facebook page or via the Traffy Fondue app.
The Royal Thai Navy’s Hydrographic Department said the Chao Phraya level at the Navy headquarters would be about 2.05 metres above median sea level at 5.42pm on Wednesday and about 2.12 metres above median sea level at 8.11am on Thursday.