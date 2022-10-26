Two Chonburi FC players banned indefinitely over drink-driving incident

Read More

In the statement, Chonburi FC said its executives and staff held a meeting immediately after the news broke. They have come out with four "standpoints":

1. Chonburi FC and its executives will fully help and compensate the injured victim who is being treated at Chonburi Hospital, besides compensating the family of the person killed in the incident.

2. The club disagreed with Worawut’s behaviour as he was allegedly drunk and killed a person while driving under the influence. The club said his action flew in the face of its morals and aim to help Chonburi residents lead a healthy life, which includes shunning alcohol before driving. The club vowed to “control” its footballers and staff from causing such an incident again.

3. The club said it would be responsible to society by "not protecting" the wrongdoers and will cooperate with the police where legal action is concerned.

It will also not allow Worawut to play in the Thai League competition until the case is complete and he is punished legally.

4. The club will fully investigate another footballer – Chalermpong Kerdkaew (who allegedly tried to help Worawut flee the scene) – and will not allow him onto the pitch until an investigation is completed to check if he was guilty of any wrongdoing or directly involved in the incident.