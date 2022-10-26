Two Chonburi FC players banned indefinitely over drink-driving incident
Chonburi FC was quick to release a statement on Wednesday after two of its players were involved in a drink-driving incident.
Earlier on Wednesday, Chonburi FC goalkeeper Worawut Sukuna, 23, allegedly killed a person and injured another on a Chonburi bridge while driving under the influence, according to the police.
In the statement, Chonburi FC said its executives and staff held a meeting immediately after the news broke. They have come out with four "standpoints":
1. Chonburi FC and its executives will fully help and compensate the injured victim who is being treated at Chonburi Hospital, besides compensating the family of the person killed in the incident.
2. The club disagreed with Worawut’s behaviour as he was allegedly drunk and killed a person while driving under the influence. The club said his action flew in the face of its morals and aim to help Chonburi residents lead a healthy life, which includes shunning alcohol before driving. The club vowed to “control” its footballers and staff from causing such an incident again.
3. The club said it would be responsible to society by "not protecting" the wrongdoers and will cooperate with the police where legal action is concerned.
It will also not allow Worawut to play in the Thai League competition until the case is complete and he is punished legally.
4. The club will fully investigate another footballer – Chalermpong Kerdkaew (who allegedly tried to help Worawut flee the scene) – and will not allow him onto the pitch until an investigation is completed to check if he was guilty of any wrongdoing or directly involved in the incident.
Wowarut previously played for Chonburi FC B and Bankhai United FC. He also played for Uthai Thani FC last season under a loan transfer. He was part of the U18 Thai student team and had the distinction of winning the best goalkeeper award in a competition in India when he qualified for the U19 national team.
He was recently named among other players in the first round of selection for the U23 national team.
Wowarut played a part in helping the team make it to Thai League 2 before he took the field for Chonburi FC this season for six matches.
The drink-driving incident could spell the end of his career – similar to NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who played for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Ruggs was caught driving under the influence on November 2, 2021, after he killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. He had to leave the team.
He has not played any game since then as he awaits trial.