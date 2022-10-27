Thais head to Japan in droves even as tour-package prices soar

“The price of tour packages for five days three nights and six days four nights before the Covid crisis was around 20,000 and 30,000 baht, respectively, but it is now around 45,000 and 50,000 baht,” he pointed out.

Jirawat said tour-package prices will become more expensive instead of cheaper for trips which are not far away.

Many Thais began travelling to Japan since the country reopened with conditions in June, such as limiting the number of visitors to no more than 50,000 per day, requesting travellers to apply for visas and allowing travel only with tour operators, he said.

More Thais have flocked to Japan since October 11, as Tokyo is now issuing free visas, while a host of airlines have restarted flights, Jirawat said.

The association, as a tour wholesaler, can sell 10,000 packages to Japan for November, a 50 per cent decrease compared to 20,000 before the Covid crisis,” he added.