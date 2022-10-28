Minister Varawut urges officials to be proactive in tackling environmental issues

He was speaking at the 3/2022 executive meeting at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE)’s headquarters in Bangkok. The meeting was joined by minister’s assistant Anucha Sasomsub, minister’s advisor Yutthapol Angkinan, minister’s secretary Thanesphol Thanaboonyawat, ministry permanent secretary Jatuporn Buruspat, executives and officials of the MNRE.

During the meeting, Varawut urged all related agencies to tackle environmental issues faced by the people in a proactive manner, including operational issues of royal initiative projects, forest fire surveillance, smog issues, corrosion of coastal areas, above and underground water resource management, implementation of BCG (bio-circular-green) economy model, and disbursement of ministry’s budget of fiscal 2023.

The minister told MNRE executives to prepare for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP27, to be held in November in Egypt from November 6-18. He also suggested officials to use social media to communicate with target groups, and ordered supervisors to pay close attention to their subordinates’ operations, especially those with armed units.