Thailand's cool season officially starts from tomorrow, says Met Dept

The weather report also said that upper Thailand can expect temperatures to drop below 23 degrees Celsius and though there will be a drop in precipitation in those areas, the rain will continue for a while.

The rain in the South, meanwhile, is not expected to ease any time soon, the department added.

Meanwhile, typhoon Nalkae, which brought heavy rain to the Philippines, is heading westward towards Thailand and should disperse when it reaches the shores of Vietnam on November 5.