Thailand's cool season officially starts from tomorrow, says Met Dept
Temperatures will start dipping from Saturday and Thailand’s so-called winter will be cooler than last year, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Friday.
The weather report also said that upper Thailand can expect temperatures to drop below 23 degrees Celsius and though there will be a drop in precipitation in those areas, the rain will continue for a while.
The rain in the South, meanwhile, is not expected to ease any time soon, the department added.
Meanwhile, typhoon Nalkae, which brought heavy rain to the Philippines, is heading westward towards Thailand and should disperse when it reaches the shores of Vietnam on November 5.
Chawalit Chantararat, a water expert from the engineering consultant TEAM Group, said on Friday that the tropical storm would have no impact on Thailand though the country will be hit by a new front of cold air mass from China between Saturday and next Wednesday.