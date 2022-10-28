Entertainment venues to be under strict scrutiny, police warn
The police will strictly monitor entertainment venues nationwide to gain the confidence of society, deputy National Police chief Pol General Torsak Sukwimol said on Friday.
He made the remarks after National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittipraphat tasked him with working on the issue.
Torsak said the move is in line with the order of the former National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), forbidding entertainment venue operators from allowing children aged 20 years and under in their premises. The NCPO was the military junta that ruled Thailand from 2014 to 2019.
Meanwhile, operators must close their entertainment venue at midnight and ban weapons, narcotics, human trafficking and gambling inside the venue.
He said entertainment venue operators who violate the laws would face revocation of licence or a five-year closure. Repeat offenders will face a year’s imprisonment, he warned.
"Royal Thai Police will be strict on this issue and send teams to survey entertainment venues periodically," he said.
He also urged police officers nationwide to survey entertainment venues in order to gain the confidence of society, adding that anyone who neglects duties will face punishment.