Total lunar eclipse to grace Loy Krathong festival in Thailand
A total eclipse of the Moon will occur during the Loy Krathong festival on November 8, according to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT).
The Earth’s shadow will fall across the moon from 3.02pm to 8.56pm, Thailand time.
The moon will be totally eclipsed for almost an hour between 5.44pm and 6.41pm, NARIT explained.
After that, the Earth’s shadow will slip to reveal a partial eclipse until 7.49pm.
This will be followed by a penumbral eclipse – when the outer shadow of the Earth brushes the edge of the Moon.
The lunar eclipse will end at 8.56pm, NARIT said.
People can watch the lunar eclipse for free at Thailand’s observatories – including the Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark in Chiang Mai and regional observatories in Nakhon Ratchasima, Chachoengsao and Songkhla.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon are closely aligned.