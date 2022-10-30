Bangkok's Saen Saeb boat fare to rise on Monday

It said the rise was permitted by the Marine Department’s June 9 announcement on fare-capping. The new fare rate is based on a diesel price of 31 to 33 baht per litre.

The Family Transport Co said the current diesel price is even higher, at 34.94 baht per litre.

The Saen Saeb boat service is popular among Bangkok commuters during rush hours as a way of beating road congestion to get to their offices in time.

The company said it would lower fares immediately if it receives a fuel subsidy from the government or if the diesel price falls.