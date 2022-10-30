Bangkok's Saen Saeb boat fare to rise on Monday
The operator of the popular shuttle boat service on Bangkok's Saen Saeb Canal will raise fares by one baht, starting on November 1.
The Family Transport Company put up signs at its piers announcing that the high price of diesel had prompted it to raise fares by one baht to 12 baht, 14 baht, 16 baht, 18 baht, 20 baht and a maximum 22 baht for the full trip from end to end.
It said the rise was permitted by the Marine Department’s June 9 announcement on fare-capping. The new fare rate is based on a diesel price of 31 to 33 baht per litre.
The Family Transport Co said the current diesel price is even higher, at 34.94 baht per litre.
The Saen Saeb boat service is popular among Bangkok commuters during rush hours as a way of beating road congestion to get to their offices in time.
The company said it would lower fares immediately if it receives a fuel subsidy from the government or if the diesel price falls.
It also apologised to passengers for having to raise the fare.
The price of diesel and other fuels has soared on the world market after sanctions were imposed on Russian energy exports following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February.