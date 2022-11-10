With a hug and praise, Prayut and Hun Sen meet for first time in three years

He also thanked him for agreeing to attend next week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit in Bangkok as the host’s special guest, Anucha said on Thursday.

“[PM Prayut] is glad about the closer ties between Thailand and Cambodia. He thanked [Hun Sen] for his full support and attention, which has led to strong partnership for mutual benefits,” the spokesman said.

Hun Sen, meanwhile, praised closer ties and cooperation between the two countries. He also said Cambodia was prepared to work with Thailand in further boosting bilateral and multilateral cooperation.



Both leaders voiced their satisfaction with increased trade between the two countries and promised to work closer together so that the target of US$15 billion in total border trade would be reached by 2025, according to the spokesman.

Prayut also suggested that both countries cooperate more in the digital economy and finance, as well as science and technology.

The Thai PM also thanked Hun Sen for the Cambodian authorities’ assistance in cracking down on call-centre scam gangs operating from Cambodia.

