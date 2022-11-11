Locomotive found on Chinese suspect's compound not ours: SRT

The suspect, 33-year-old Shao Xiaobo, was arrested on Wednesday at a building he was renting in Bangkok.

Also found in the building was a China-made limousine with flags on its bonnet, a BMW police escort motorcycle, as well as a military and police uniform with the suspect’s name on it.

The following day, a police team led by Immigration Bureau’s deputy chief Pol Maj-General Phanthana Nuchanart raided the mansion but found nothing illegal other than an empty hidden cupboard and the locomotive.

Police said the mansion sported a logo of the Thai Merchant Association, which the suspect said he was an adviser to. However, investigators said the suspect’s name was not listed on the association’s board of directors.